$0.35 Earnings Per Share Expected for Eagle Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:EGRX) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Eagle Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:EGRX) to announce earnings of $0.35 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Eagle Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. Eagle Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of $1.20 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 70.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Eagle Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of $2.61 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.46 to $2.76. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $3.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.92 to $3.21. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Eagle Pharmaceuticals.

Get Eagle Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $41.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.44 million. Eagle Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 16.07% and a net margin of 12.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.18 earnings per share.

EGRX has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 19th. TheStreet lowered shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.25.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $58.79. 32,695 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 131,585. The firm has a market cap of $802.09 million, a P/E ratio of 32.84 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 4.07, a current ratio of 4.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.06. Eagle Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $38.38 and a 1-year high of $64.94.

In other Eagle Pharmaceuticals news, Director Hudson Executive Capital Lp sold 15,437 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.57, for a total transaction of $981,330.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 31.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 5.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,743,694 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $97,089,000 after purchasing an additional 83,722 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 50.4% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 402,792 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $22,427,000 after buying an additional 134,931 shares during the last quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 154,654 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,749,000 after buying an additional 980 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 145,597 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,106,000 after buying an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 94.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 142,256 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,921,000 after buying an additional 68,937 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.25% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing injectable products primarily in the critical care and oncology areas in the United States. The company offers Argatroban, an anti-coagulant thrombin inhibitor for heparin-induced thrombocytopenia; Ryanodex for malignant hyperthermia; Bendeka for chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) and indolent B-cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL); and Belrapzo, a chemotherapeutic agent for CLL and Indolent NHL.

Further Reading: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Eagle Pharmaceuticals (EGRX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.