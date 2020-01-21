$0.31 Earnings Per Share Expected for Chegg Inc (NYSE:CHGG) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Chegg Inc (NYSE:CHGG) will post earnings of $0.31 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Chegg’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.33 and the lowest is $0.22. Chegg reported earnings per share of $0.25 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 24%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Chegg will report full-year earnings of $0.87 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.78 to $0.90. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.74 to $1.12. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Chegg.

Get Chegg alerts:

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $94.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.04 million. Chegg had a positive return on equity of 9.53% and a negative net margin of 3.27%. Chegg’s revenue was up 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CHGG. ValuEngine raised Chegg from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Northland Securities began coverage on Chegg in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Barrington Research began coverage on Chegg in a report on Monday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup raised Chegg from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $38.50 in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Lake Street Capital lowered their target price on Chegg from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.63.

In related news, insider Michael A. Osier sold 30,057 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.25, for a total value of $1,299,965.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 452,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,568,808.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel Rosensweig sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.60, for a total value of $5,490,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,322,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,012,796.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 674,197 shares of company stock valued at $25,515,101 in the last quarter. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Chegg by 39.2% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 995 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Chegg by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,976 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in Chegg by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 12,662 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $489,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Chegg by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,099 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $544,000 after acquiring an additional 1,857 shares during the period. Finally, Griffin Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Chegg during the 2nd quarter worth about $77,000.

NYSE:CHGG traded up $0.61 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $43.33. 2,066,895 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 962,895. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $38.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a PE ratio of -361.08, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.01. Chegg has a 1-year low of $28.29 and a 1-year high of $48.22. The company has a current ratio of 9.50, a quick ratio of 9.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89.

Chegg Company Profile

Chegg, Inc operates direct-to-student learning platform that supports students on their journey from high school to college and into their career with tools designed to help them pass their test, pass their class, and save money on required materials. The company offers Chegg Services, which include digital products and services; and required materials that comprise its print textbooks and eTextbooks.

See Also: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Chegg (CHGG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Chegg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chegg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.