$0.26 Earnings Per Share Expected for Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) to announce $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Inter Parfums’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.25 and the highest is $0.26. Inter Parfums also posted earnings of $0.26 per share during the same quarter last year. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Inter Parfums will report full-year earnings of $1.90 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.89 to $1.90. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.99 to $2.05. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Inter Parfums.

Get Inter Parfums alerts:

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.01). Inter Parfums had a net margin of 8.43% and a return on equity of 10.15%. The business had revenue of $191.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $191.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. Inter Parfums’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have recently commented on IPAR. BidaskClub raised shares of Inter Parfums from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. DA Davidson decreased their target price on Inter Parfums from $82.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Inter Parfums from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.75.

In other news, CFO Russell Greenberg sold 3,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.60, for a total value of $283,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,480. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jean Madar sold 1,119 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.68, for a total transaction of $80,209.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $78,919.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,784 shares of company stock worth $1,486,876. 44.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new position in Inter Parfums during the second quarter valued at about $174,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Inter Parfums by 24.2% during the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 137,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,626,000 after purchasing an additional 26,832 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Inter Parfums by 137.2% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 68,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,715,000 after acquiring an additional 39,368 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Inter Parfums by 0.9% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 63,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,429,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in Inter Parfums by 4.3% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:IPAR traded down $0.66 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $73.01. 5,440 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 79,986. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 2.24. The stock has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.87. Inter Parfums has a fifty-two week low of $60.35 and a fifty-two week high of $81.40.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. This is an increase from Inter Parfums’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Inter Parfums’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.19%.

Inter Parfums Company Profile

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products. The company operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. It offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Lanvin, Montblanc, Paul Smith, Repetto, Rochas, S.T.

See Also: What is a portfolio manager?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Inter Parfums (IPAR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Inter Parfums Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inter Parfums and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.