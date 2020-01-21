$0.22 EPS Expected for Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA (NYSE:BVN) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA (NYSE:BVN) will report $0.22 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA’s earnings. Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA reported earnings per share of $0.05 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 340%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA will report full-year earnings of $0.40 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.64 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA.

Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA (NYSE:BVN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The mining company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.10). Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA had a negative net margin of 2.91% and a positive return on equity of 1.92%. The business had revenue of $230.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.91 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.04) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. ValuEngine raised Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, HSBC cut Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA in the 2nd quarter worth $173,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its position in shares of Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 11,395 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares during the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc boosted its position in shares of Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA by 181.6% in the 2nd quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 10,700 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 6,900 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 12,900 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CoreCommodity Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC now owns 15,577 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,710 shares during the last quarter. 59.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BVN stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $13.54. 853,328 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 898,704. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.07. Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA has a 1-year low of $13.27 and a 1-year high of $17.85. The company has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -135.39 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA Company Profile

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura SAA., a precious metals company, engages in the exploration, mining, and processing of gold, silver, lead, zinc, and copper metals in Peru, the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company operates five operating mining units, including Uchucchacua, Orcopampa, Julcani, Mallay, and Tambomayo in Peru; and San Gabriel, a mining unit under development stage.

