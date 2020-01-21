-$0.20 Earnings Per Share Expected for Intec Pharma Ltd (NASDAQ:NTEC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Intec Pharma Ltd (NASDAQ:NTEC) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.20) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Intec Pharma’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.22) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.17). Intec Pharma reported earnings of ($0.38) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 47.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Intec Pharma will report full year earnings of ($1.42) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.45) to ($1.39). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.37) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.40) to ($0.33). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Intec Pharma.

Intec Pharma (NASDAQ:NTEC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.10).

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Intec Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Intec Pharma in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. ValuEngine downgraded Intec Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Roth Capital downgraded Intec Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $1.00 in a research report on Friday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.96.

Shares of NASDAQ NTEC traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $0.56. 1,093,428 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 562,595. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.91. The firm has a market cap of $18.38 million, a P/E ratio of -0.35 and a beta of -0.13. Intec Pharma has a twelve month low of $0.41 and a twelve month high of $9.25.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Intec Pharma during the third quarter worth approximately $302,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Intec Pharma in the second quarter valued at $1,230,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Intec Pharma in the second quarter valued at $593,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Intec Pharma in the third quarter valued at $96,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Intec Pharma by 38.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 81,931 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 22,715 shares in the last quarter. 17.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intec Pharma Company Profile

Intec Pharma Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing drugs based on its proprietary Accordion Pill platform technology in Israel. Its Accordion Pill is an oral drug delivery system that is designed to enhance the efficacy and safety of existing drugs and drugs in development by utilizing a gastric retention and specific release mechanism.

