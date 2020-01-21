$0.19 EPS Expected for First Bancorp (NYSE:FBP) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that First Bancorp (NYSE:FBP) will announce earnings of $0.19 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for First Bancorp’s earnings. First Bancorp reported earnings of $0.20 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, January 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $0.75 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.88 to $0.97. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow First Bancorp.

First Bancorp (NYSE:FBP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $165.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $171.90 million. First Bancorp had a net margin of 30.46% and a return on equity of 7.93%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.16 EPS.

FBP has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup cut shares of First Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of First Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC lifted its stake in First Bancorp by 23.8% during the 4th quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC now owns 121,110 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,283,000 after acquiring an additional 23,276 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in First Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,962,000. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in First Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $106,000. 6 Meridian lifted its stake in First Bancorp by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 27,224 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 3,493 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in First Bancorp by 34,175.3% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,394,091 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,853,000 after acquiring an additional 4,381,271 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.90% of the company’s stock.

FBP stock remained flat at $$10.42 during trading on Monday. 962,328 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 937,173. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.31. The firm has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.05. First Bancorp has a one year low of $9.19 and a one year high of $11.94.

About First Bancorp

First BanCorp. operates as the bank holding company for FirstBank Puerto Rico that provides a range of financial products and services to retail, commercial, and institutional clients. The company operates in six segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Mortgage Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.

