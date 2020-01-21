$0.01 Earnings Per Share Expected for CyberOptics Co. (NASDAQ:CYBE) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that CyberOptics Co. (NASDAQ:CYBE) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.01 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for CyberOptics’ earnings. CyberOptics posted earnings of $0.16 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 93.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CyberOptics will report full year earnings of $0.09 per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.26 per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow CyberOptics.

Get CyberOptics alerts:

CyberOptics (NASDAQ:CYBE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). CyberOptics had a net margin of 2.97% and a return on equity of 3.14%. The firm had revenue of $12.39 million during the quarter.

CYBE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on CyberOptics from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. ValuEngine downgraded CyberOptics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised CyberOptics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CYBE. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of CyberOptics by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 30,200 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in CyberOptics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,914,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in CyberOptics by 105.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,655 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in CyberOptics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $239,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in CyberOptics by 193.7% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 48,457 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $786,000 after buying an additional 31,956 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CYBE stock traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $24.46. 208,443 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 74,265. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.92. CyberOptics has a 1-year low of $11.55 and a 1-year high of $25.37. The company has a market cap of $171.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a quick ratio of 3.65, a current ratio of 5.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

About CyberOptics

CyberOptics Corporation develops and manufactures high precision sensing technology solutions worldwide. Its sensors are being used in surface mount technology (SMT), semiconductor, and metrology markets to improve yields and productivity. The company offers multi-reflection suppression sensors for application in the SMT, semiconductor, and metrology markets; and strobe inspection modules for use in 2D automated optical inspection (AOI) systems.

Featured Story: Moving Average (MA)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CyberOptics (CYBE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CyberOptics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CyberOptics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.