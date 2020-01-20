Zacks: MAG Silver Corporation (NASDAQ:MAG) Given $16.37 Consensus Target Price by Analysts

MAG Silver Corporation (NASDAQ:MAG) has received a consensus broker rating score of 1.14 (Strong Buy) from the seven analysts that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a buy rating and six have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. MAG Silver’s rating score has improved by 3.4% from 90 days ago as a result of various analysts’ upgrades and downgrades.

Analysts have set a 12-month consensus target price of $16.37 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned MAG Silver an industry rank of 114 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Separately, BidaskClub downgraded shares of MAG Silver from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th.

MAG Silver stock traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.54. The company had a trading volume of 418,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 439,667. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.02 and a 200-day moving average of $10.95. MAG Silver has a 52 week low of $7.24 and a 52 week high of $14.00.

MAG Silver (NASDAQ:MAG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02).

About MAG Silver

MAG Silver Corp. focuses on acquiring, exploring, and development of mineral properties in Canada. It explores for copper, gold, silver, lead, and zinc deposits. The company primarily holds interests in the Juanicipio property covering 7,679 hectares located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico.

