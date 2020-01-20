Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Barfresh Food Group (OTCMKTS:BRFH) to Hold

Barfresh Food Group (OTCMKTS:BRFH) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Barfresh Food Group, Inc. is a developer, manufacturer and distributer of ready-to-blend beverages, including smoothies, shakes and frappes. The Company primarily provides its products to restaurant chains in the fast food and fast casual dining sector. It offers portion controlled ready to blend beverage ingredient packs for smoothies, shakes, and frappes, as well as for cocktails and mocktails. Barfresh Food Group, Inc. is based in Denver, Colorado. “

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Barfresh Food Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Barfresh Food Group stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $0.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 59,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,785. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.02. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.35. Barfresh Food Group has a 12 month low of $0.25 and a 12 month high of $0.77.

Barfresh Food Group Company Profile

Barfresh Food Group, Inc manufactures and distributes ready to blend frozen beverages in the United States. It offers portion controlled and ready to blend beverage ingredient packs for smoothies, shakes, and frappes, as well as cocktails and mocktails. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Beverly Hills, California.

