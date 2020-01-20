Zacks: Brokerages Expect Vishay Precision Group Inc (NYSE:VPG) to Announce $0.30 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Vishay Precision Group Inc (NYSE:VPG) to announce $0.30 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Vishay Precision Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.31 and the lowest is $0.29. Vishay Precision Group posted earnings of $0.54 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 44.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vishay Precision Group will report full-year earnings of $1.73 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.71 to $1.74. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.52 to $1.93. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Vishay Precision Group.

Vishay Precision Group (NYSE:VPG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. Vishay Precision Group had a net margin of 7.45% and a return on equity of 11.64%. The company had revenue of $67.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. Vishay Precision Group’s quarterly revenue was down 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of Vishay Precision Group stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $35.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,698. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $34.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.63. Vishay Precision Group has a 12-month low of $29.50 and a 12-month high of $41.90. The company has a market cap of $482.20 million, a PE ratio of 22.31, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a current ratio of 4.37.

In related news, Director Nokomis Capital, L.L.C. sold 10,861 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.24, for a total transaction of $382,741.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,475 shares of company stock valued at $545,227. Corporate insiders own 6.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VPG. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Vishay Precision Group by 3.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 768,344 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $31,218,000 after purchasing an additional 23,281 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vishay Precision Group by 5.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 750,900 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $30,509,000 after buying an additional 40,200 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vishay Precision Group by 1.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 526,625 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $21,397,000 after buying an additional 6,547 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Vishay Precision Group by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 283,237 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $11,508,000 after acquiring an additional 38,242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Vishay Precision Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $9,892,000. 81.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vishay Precision Group Company Profile

Vishay Precision Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets sensors, sensor-based measurement systems, specialty resistors, and strain gages in Asia, the United States, Israel, Europe, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Foil Technology Products, Force Sensors, and Weighing and Control Systems.

