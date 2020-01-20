Zacks: Brokerages Expect LeMaitre Vascular Inc (NASDAQ:LMAT) Will Announce Earnings of $0.23 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect LeMaitre Vascular Inc (NASDAQ:LMAT) to post $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for LeMaitre Vascular’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.22 to $0.23. LeMaitre Vascular reported earnings per share of $0.24 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 4.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that LeMaitre Vascular will report full year earnings of $0.89 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.88 to $0.89. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.86 to $0.98. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow LeMaitre Vascular.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $29.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.15 million. LeMaitre Vascular had a net margin of 16.76% and a return on equity of 13.38%. LeMaitre Vascular’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.21 EPS.

Several analysts have weighed in on LMAT shares. ValuEngine cut shares of LeMaitre Vascular from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LeMaitre Vascular from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, October 26th. First Analysis lowered shares of LeMaitre Vascular from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $37.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of LeMaitre Vascular in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Lake Street Capital raised shares of LeMaitre Vascular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.25.

LeMaitre Vascular stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $36.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 87,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,754. LeMaitre Vascular has a 1-year low of $22.64 and a 1-year high of $38.64. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $36.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.47. The company has a market cap of $737.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.81, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.20.

In related news, CFO Joseph P. Pellegrino, Jr. sold 25,945 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.09, for a total transaction of $910,410.05. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 184,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,458,454.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO George W. Lemaitre sold 7,068 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.17, for a total transaction of $262,717.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,089,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $114,843,665.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 405,032 shares of company stock worth $14,372,084 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 19.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in LeMaitre Vascular by 29.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,859 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $528,000 after buying an additional 4,341 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in LeMaitre Vascular by 12.8% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 50,981 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,743,000 after buying an additional 5,783 shares during the period. DF Dent & Co. Inc. grew its position in LeMaitre Vascular by 32.1% during the second quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 104,794 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,932,000 after buying an additional 25,454 shares during the period. Bridge City Capital LLC grew its position in LeMaitre Vascular by 27.5% during the third quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 55,859 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,909,000 after buying an additional 12,065 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in LeMaitre Vascular by 3.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 262,851 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $7,355,000 after buying an additional 8,942 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.40% of the company’s stock.

About LeMaitre Vascular

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc designs, markets, sells, services, and supports medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease worldwide. The company offers angioscope, a fiber optic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries or veins; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; and perfusion catheters to temporarily perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature.

