Zacks: Brokerages Expect Cision Ltd (NYSE:CISN) Will Post Earnings of $0.23 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Cision Ltd (NYSE:CISN) will post earnings of $0.23 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Cision’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.24 and the lowest is $0.23. Cision reported earnings of $0.24 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.2%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Cision will report full year earnings of $0.82 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.88 to $0.93. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Cision.

Cision (NYSE:CISN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. Cision had a negative net margin of 0.70% and a positive return on equity of 25.62%. The firm had revenue of $185.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.64 million.

CISN has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cision from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Cision in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Citigroup lowered shares of Cision from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Cision from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks lowered shares of Cision from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cision presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.20.

In related news, insider Rainer Mathes sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.11, for a total value of $252,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,613,705 shares in the company, valued at $16,314,557.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 4.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Cision in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in shares of Cision during the third quarter worth about $78,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Cision by 96.2% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 3,753 shares during the period. Ellington Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cision during the second quarter worth about $130,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cision during the second quarter worth about $143,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.35% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CISN opened at $9.99 on Friday. Cision has a 52 week low of $6.02 and a 52 week high of $14.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -249.69 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.16.

Cision Company Profile

Cision Ltd. provides public relations (PR) software, media distribution, media intelligence, and related professional services to businesses worldwide. The company enables public relations and communications professionals to manage, execute, and measure their strategic PR and communications programs.

