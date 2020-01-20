Zacks: Brokerages Expect Boingo Wireless Inc (NASDAQ:WIFI) Will Post Earnings of -$0.12 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Boingo Wireless Inc (NASDAQ:WIFI) will report ($0.12) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Boingo Wireless’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.04) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.17). Boingo Wireless reported earnings per share of $0.01 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1,300%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Boingo Wireless will report full-year earnings of ($0.22) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.29) to ($0.15). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.19) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.33) to $0.02. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Boingo Wireless.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target (down from $22.00) on shares of Boingo Wireless in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. BidaskClub raised Boingo Wireless from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Boingo Wireless from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, January 11th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Boingo Wireless in a report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Boingo Wireless from $23.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Boingo Wireless currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.60.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Boingo Wireless by 3.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,496,812 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,837,000 after acquiring an additional 127,674 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in Boingo Wireless by 30.1% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 2,500,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,750,000 after acquiring an additional 578,000 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Boingo Wireless by 1.0% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,977,670 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,538,000 after buying an additional 18,720 shares in the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Boingo Wireless by 17.8% in the third quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 1,678,711 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,634,000 after buying an additional 253,761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Boingo Wireless by 1.3% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,202,715 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,350,000 after buying an additional 15,645 shares in the last quarter. 99.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ WIFI traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $12.93. 1,450,239 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 554,898. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.41. Boingo Wireless has a 1-year low of $8.85 and a 1-year high of $26.07. The firm has a market cap of $570.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -117.55 and a beta of 1.00.

Boingo Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wireless connectivity solutions for smartphones, tablets, laptops, wearables, and other wireless-enabled consumer devices worldwide. The company offers distributed antenna systems and small cell networks at managed and operated locations; high-speed Wi-Fi services for residential consumers on military bases and at multifamily properties; and wholesale Wi-Fi services to network operators, device manufacturers, technology companies, enterprise software and services companies, venue operators, and financial services companies, as well as retail Internet access services.

