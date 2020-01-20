Zacks: Brokerages Expect Alimera Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:ALIM) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $14.50 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Alimera Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:ALIM) to announce sales of $14.50 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Alimera Sciences’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $14.60 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $14.40 million. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Alimera Sciences will report full year sales of $51.10 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $50.99 million to $51.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $59.89 million, with estimates ranging from $59.88 million to $59.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Alimera Sciences.

Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.60). The firm had revenue of $12.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.75 million.

ALIM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Alimera Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. ValuEngine raised shares of Alimera Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. B. Riley set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Alimera Sciences and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alimera Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.50.

In related news, Director John Snisarenko purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.95 per share, with a total value of $49,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,500. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Richard S. Eiswirth, Jr. purchased 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.21 per share, for a total transaction of $521,000.00. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 114,000 shares of company stock worth $595,270. 14.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Alimera Sciences stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Alimera Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:ALIM) by 32,745.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,852 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 54,685 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC owned about 0.08% of Alimera Sciences worth $49,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Shares of ALIM traded up $0.10 on Friday, hitting $7.05. 103,304 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 52,634. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.52. Alimera Sciences has a 1 year low of $2.96 and a 1 year high of $18.15.

Alimera Sciences Company Profile

Alimera Sciences, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of prescription ophthalmic pharmaceuticals in the United States and internationally. It focuses on diseases affecting the back of the eye or retina. The company offers ILUVIEN, an intravitreal implant for the treatment of diabetic macular edema (DME), which is a disease of the retina that affects individuals with diabetes and could lead to severe vision loss and blindness.

