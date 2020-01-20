Zacks: Brokerages Expect Air Lease Corp (NYSE:AL) Will Announce Earnings of $1.42 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Air Lease Corp (NYSE:AL) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.42 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Air Lease’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.36 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.53. Air Lease posted earnings per share of $1.65 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 13.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Friday, February 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Air Lease will report full-year earnings of $5.06 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.98 to $5.20. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $6.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.00 to $6.27. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Air Lease.

Air Lease (NYSE:AL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The transportation company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $531.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $525.63 million. Air Lease had a net margin of 29.22% and a return on equity of 10.81%. Air Lease’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.73 EPS.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Air Lease from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Air Lease presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.00.

In related news, Chairman Steven F. Udvar-Hazy sold 220,371 shares of Air Lease stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.93, for a total transaction of $9,901,269.03. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,268,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,980,136.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Gregory B. Willis sold 15,000 shares of Air Lease stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.74, for a total transaction of $686,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 64,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,945,198.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 378,950 shares of company stock valued at $17,129,296 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 8.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AL. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Air Lease by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,240 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Air Lease by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 96,284 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,575,000 after acquiring an additional 4,198 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Air Lease in the third quarter valued at about $315,000. Man Group plc bought a new stake in shares of Air Lease in the third quarter valued at about $1,218,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in Air Lease by 176.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 15,451 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $648,000 after purchasing an additional 9,858 shares during the period. 90.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Air Lease stock traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $49.42. The company had a trading volume of 853,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 471,760. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. Air Lease has a 52 week low of $31.98 and a 52 week high of $49.96. The company has a 50 day moving average of $47.45 and a 200-day moving average of $43.46. The firm has a market cap of $5.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.07, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.85.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 6th. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 19th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. This is a boost from Air Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Air Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.04%.

About Air Lease

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of commercial jet transport aircraft to airlines worldwide. The company also sells aircraft from its operating lease portfolio to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, and airlines.

