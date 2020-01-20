Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Zynga Inc (NASDAQ:ZNGA) Will Post Earnings of $0.06 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Zynga Inc (NASDAQ:ZNGA) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.06 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Zynga’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.03 and the highest is $0.07. Zynga posted earnings per share of $0.02 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 200%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Zynga will report full-year earnings of $0.25 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.22 to $0.31. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.21 to $0.30. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Zynga.

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.05. The business had revenue of $345.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $330.56 million. Zynga had a net margin of 3.94% and a negative return on equity of 11.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 48.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.01 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ZNGA shares. Barclays set a $6.00 target price on shares of Zynga and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. SunTrust Banks started coverage on shares of Zynga in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.50 target price for the company. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Zynga in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $8.50 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Zynga from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Zynga from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.36.

In other news, CFO James Gerard Griffin sold 52,899 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.85, for a total transaction of $362,358.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 611,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,187,514.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey Miles Ryan sold 15,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.21, for a total transaction of $97,031.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 72,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $447,331.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,256,980 shares of company stock valued at $14,456,146 in the last quarter. 9.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZNGA. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Zynga during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Zynga by 65.0% during the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 10,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Zynga during the 3rd quarter valued at about $71,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Zynga by 232.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 12,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 8,479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Zynga during the 3rd quarter valued at about $85,000. Institutional investors own 77.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Zynga stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $6.67. 23,107,939 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,009,400. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.32 and its 200 day moving average is $6.14. The stock has a market cap of $6.44 billion, a PE ratio of 166.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.12. Zynga has a 12 month low of $4.21 and a 12 month high of $6.92.

Zynga Inc develops, markets, and operates social games as live services in the United States and internationally. The company's games are played on mobile platforms, such as Apple iOS and Google's Android operating systems, as well as on social networking sites, such as Facebook. It also provides advertising services comprising mobile and display ads, engagement ads and offers, and branded virtual items and sponsorships to advertising agencies and brokers; and licenses its own brands.

