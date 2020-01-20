Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate IQIYI Inc (NASDAQ:IQ) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $999.59 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that IQIYI Inc (NASDAQ:IQ) will announce $999.59 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for IQIYI’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.01 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $988.30 million. IQIYI posted sales of $1.02 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 2%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that IQIYI will report full-year sales of $4.06 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.00 billion to $4.11 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $4.72 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.61 billion to $4.85 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow IQIYI.

IQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($5.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($4.30). IQIYI had a negative return on equity of 72.51% and a negative net margin of 39.47%. The firm had revenue of $7.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.23 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.62) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of IQIYI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IQIYI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, January 11th. CLSA lowered shares of IQIYI from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. 86 Research lowered shares of IQIYI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of IQIYI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.11.

IQ stock opened at $23.91 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. IQIYI has a fifty-two week low of $15.12 and a fifty-two week high of $29.18. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.86. The stock has a market cap of $17.34 billion, a PE ratio of -10.58 and a beta of 2.93.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hillhouse Capital Management LTD. lifted its position in shares of IQIYI by 4.6% in the second quarter. Hillhouse Capital Management LTD. now owns 36,006,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $743,527,000 after purchasing an additional 1,571,100 shares in the last quarter. Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. raised its position in IQIYI by 15.5% during the second quarter. Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. now owns 14,510,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,632,000 after acquiring an additional 1,952,530 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in IQIYI by 77.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,583,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,508,000 after acquiring an additional 5,934,451 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in IQIYI by 852.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,193,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,191,000 after acquiring an additional 7,333,157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in IQIYI by 34.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,151,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,321,000 after acquiring an additional 2,091,228 shares in the last quarter. 24.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IQIYI Company Profile

iQIYI, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online entertainment services under the iQIYI brand in China. It operates a platform that provides a collection of Internet video content, including professionally-produced content licensed from professional content providers and self-produced content.

