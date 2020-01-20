Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII) Will Announce Earnings of $0.57 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII) will post earnings of $0.57 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Heidrick & Struggles International’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.56 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.57. Heidrick & Struggles International reported earnings of $0.58 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 1.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Heidrick & Struggles International will report full year earnings of $2.43 per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.63 to $2.65. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Heidrick & Struggles International.

Get Heidrick & Struggles International alerts:

Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $186.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.13 million. Heidrick & Struggles International had a net margin of 6.49% and a return on equity of 18.20%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on HSII shares. BidaskClub cut shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Heidrick & Struggles International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. Sidoti began coverage on Heidrick & Struggles International in a report on Monday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, ValuEngine raised Heidrick & Struggles International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HSII. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International during the second quarter valued at approximately $12,956,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Heidrick & Struggles International by 196.0% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 290,813 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,716,000 after buying an additional 192,575 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC bought a new stake in Heidrick & Struggles International in the second quarter worth about $3,009,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Heidrick & Struggles International in the third quarter worth about $2,330,000. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new position in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,176,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:HSII opened at $32.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. Heidrick & Struggles International has a one year low of $23.55 and a one year high of $44.66. The company has a market cap of $614.98 million, a PE ratio of 13.15, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $31.80 and a 200-day moving average of $29.09.

About Heidrick & Struggles International

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides executive search and consulting services to businesses and business leaders in the Americas, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company enables its clients to build leadership teams by facilitating the recruitment, management, and development of senior executives.

Further Reading: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Heidrick & Struggles International (HSII)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Heidrick & Struggles International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heidrick & Struggles International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.