Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Amalgamated Bank (NASDAQ:AMAL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $49.80 Million

Equities analysts expect Amalgamated Bank (NASDAQ:AMAL) to report sales of $49.80 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Amalgamated Bank’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $48.71 million and the highest is $50.88 million. Amalgamated Bank posted sales of $47.76 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, January 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Amalgamated Bank will report full year sales of $195.68 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $194.65 million to $196.70 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $201.80 million, with estimates ranging from $198.02 million to $205.57 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Amalgamated Bank.

Get Amalgamated Bank alerts:

Amalgamated Bank (NASDAQ:AMAL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $49.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.29 million.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Amalgamated Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Amalgamated Bank from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. TheStreet raised shares of Amalgamated Bank from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Amalgamated Bank from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Amalgamated Bank presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.67.

Shares of NASDAQ AMAL traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $18.95. 32,661 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 57,637. The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.42 and its 200 day moving average is $17.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $606.83 million, a P/E ratio of 14.04 and a beta of 0.43. Amalgamated Bank has a one year low of $14.58 and a one year high of $20.50.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMAL. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Amalgamated Bank during the 1st quarter valued at $135,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in Amalgamated Bank by 4,761.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 23,807 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Amalgamated Bank by 57.4% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 26,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 9,700 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Amalgamated Bank by 31.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. raised its stake in Amalgamated Bank by 173.9% during the 2nd quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 73,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after purchasing an additional 46,611 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.74% of the company’s stock.

About Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking and retail banking products and services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including time deposits, non-interest and interest-bearing demand accounts, savings and money market accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

See Also: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Amalgamated Bank (AMAL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Amalgamated Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amalgamated Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.