Zacks: Analysts Set $15.00 Target Price for iMedia Brands (NASDAQ:IMBI)

Shares of iMedia Brands (NASDAQ:IMBI) have been given an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokers have set a 12 month consensus price objective of $15.00 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned iMedia Brands an industry rank of 114 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of iMedia Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of iMedia Brands in a research report on Friday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Finally, Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on shares of iMedia Brands in a research report on Monday, November 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1.50 price target for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:IMBI traded up $1.33 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $4.48. The stock had a trading volume of 15,803,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 827,395. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.41 million, a P/E ratio of -0.66 and a beta of 1.73. iMedia Brands has a 12-month low of $2.82 and a 12-month high of $7.30. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.91.

iMedia Brands (NASDAQ:IMBI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $115.16 million during the quarter. iMedia Brands had a negative net margin of 8.94% and a negative return on equity of 89.16%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of IMBI. Towerview LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iMedia Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $471,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iMedia Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $98,000. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of iMedia Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Teton Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iMedia Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iMedia Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $79,000.

iMedia Brands Company Profile

iMedia Brands, Inc operates as a multiplatform interactive digital commerce company in the United States. The company markets, sells, and distributes products to consumers through television, online, mobile, and social media in various merchandise categories, such as jewelry and watches, which include silver, gold, and gemstones to simulated diamonds; home and consumer electronics comprising home décor, bed and bath textiles, cookware, kitchen electrics, tabletop accessories, and home furnishings; beauty products, such as skincare, cosmetics, hair care, and bath and body products; and fashion and accessories, including apparel, outerwear, intimates, handbags, accessories, and footwear.

