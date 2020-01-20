Zacks: Analysts Expect Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $13.52 Billion

Wall Street analysts forecast that Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET) will report $13.52 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Energy Transfer LP Unit’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $12.99 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $14.87 billion. Energy Transfer LP Unit reported sales of $13.57 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Energy Transfer LP Unit will report full-year sales of $54.33 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $53.48 billion to $55.56 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $58.07 billion, with estimates ranging from $52.77 billion to $62.59 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Energy Transfer LP Unit.

Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $13.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.54 billion. Energy Transfer LP Unit had a return on equity of 10.93% and a net margin of 5.94%. Energy Transfer LP Unit’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS.

ET has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Energy Transfer LP Unit from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Energy Transfer LP Unit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. ValuEngine upgraded Energy Transfer LP Unit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. TheStreet cut Energy Transfer LP Unit from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Energy Transfer LP Unit in a report on Monday, January 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.40.

In other news, Director Richard D. Brannon bought 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.79 per share, for a total transaction of $1,279,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 238,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,055,940.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kelcy L. Warren bought 3,969,224 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.72 per share, with a total value of $46,519,305.28. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 4,087,224 shares of company stock valued at $47,999,005. 3.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 55,957,786 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $787,886,000 after buying an additional 4,435,311 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 42,094,383 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $550,595,000 after buying an additional 677,637 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 20,099,563 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $250,039,000 after buying an additional 2,456,002 shares during the period. Energy Income Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 17,778,042 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $250,315,000 after buying an additional 751,284 shares during the period. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 11,115,648 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $145,393,000 after buying an additional 916,194 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit stock traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $13.56. The company had a trading volume of 14,299,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,726,435. The firm has a market cap of $35.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.94 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.19. Energy Transfer LP Unit has a 1 year low of $10.84 and a 1 year high of $15.98.

Energy Transfer LP Unit

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services in the United States and China. The company owns and operates approximately 9,400 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and approximately 12,200 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. It sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.

