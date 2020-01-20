Zacks: Analysts Expect Cogent Communications Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CCOI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $138.27 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Cogent Communications Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CCOI) will announce sales of $138.27 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Cogent Communications’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $136.45 million and the highest is $138.99 million. Cogent Communications posted sales of $132.05 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.7%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Cogent Communications will report full year sales of $544.14 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $542.32 million to $544.86 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $576.77 million, with estimates ranging from $570.18 million to $582.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Cogent Communications.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.12. Cogent Communications had a negative return on equity of 21.84% and a net margin of 6.91%. The company had revenue of $136.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Cogent Communications from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cogent Communications in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cogent Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. TheStreet upgraded Cogent Communications from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Cogent Communications from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.00.

In related news, VP Timothy G. Oneill sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.42, for a total transaction of $134,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 29,752 shares in the company, valued at $2,005,879.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thaddeus Gerard Weed sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.74, for a total value of $308,700.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 62,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,861,837. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,524 shares of company stock valued at $1,285,332. 10.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CCOI. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Cogent Communications during the second quarter valued at about $14,995,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Cogent Communications by 93.1% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 426,167 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,481,000 after purchasing an additional 205,502 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Cogent Communications by 414.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 238,234 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,141,000 after purchasing an additional 191,946 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Cogent Communications by 1.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,826,740 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $405,235,000 after purchasing an additional 105,911 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc grew its holdings in Cogent Communications by 17.9% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 572,450 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,980,000 after purchasing an additional 87,092 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CCOI stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $73.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 184,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 279,793. Cogent Communications has a 52-week low of $45.97 and a 52-week high of $73.76. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $65.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.89. The stock has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.30, a PEG ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 0.58.

Cogent Communications Company Profile

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services primarily to small and medium-sized businesses, communications service providers, and other bandwidth-intensive organizations in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and Brazil.

