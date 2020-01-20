Zacks: Analysts Expect Aircastle Limited (NYSE:AYR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $227.10 Million

Analysts forecast that Aircastle Limited (NYSE:AYR) will post sales of $227.10 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Aircastle’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $234.81 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $217.92 million. Aircastle reported sales of $292.57 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 22.4%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Aircastle will report full-year sales of $891.61 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $876.99 million to $909.02 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $934.68 million, with estimates ranging from $893.80 million to $997.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Aircastle.

Aircastle (NYSE:AYR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The transportation company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. Aircastle had a return on equity of 10.52% and a net margin of 21.97%. The company had revenue of $236.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $225.72 million.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Aircastle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. ValuEngine cut Aircastle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Cowen cut Aircastle from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $29.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, November 8th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Aircastle from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Aircastle from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.60.

AYR stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $32.08. The company had a trading volume of 214,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 313,265. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $32.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 1.53. Aircastle has a fifty-two week low of $18.63 and a fifty-two week high of $32.47.

In other Aircastle news, insider Hart Kevin 15,000,000 shares of Aircastle stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 28th. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Aircastle by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 81,647 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,831,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Aircastle during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Aircastle during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Aircastle by 179.8% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,798 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,798 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Services Automobile Association raised its holdings in Aircastle by 8.2% during the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 25,388 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 1,915 shares in the last quarter. 57.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aircastle Limited, through its subsidiaries, leases, finances, sells, and manages commercial flight equipment to airlines worldwide. As of December 31, 2018, its aircraft portfolio comprised 261 aircraft leased to 81 lessees located in 44 countries. Aircastle Limited was founded in 2004 and is based in Stamford, Connecticut.

