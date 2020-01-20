Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Iridium Communications Inc (NASDAQ:IRDM) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $138.72 Million

Analysts forecast that Iridium Communications Inc (NASDAQ:IRDM) will post $138.72 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Iridium Communications’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $143.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $135.39 million. Iridium Communications posted sales of $132.17 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Iridium Communications will report full year sales of $560.29 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $556.96 million to $564.67 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $589.00 million, with estimates ranging from $575.08 million to $598.88 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Iridium Communications.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The technology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $144.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.05 million. Iridium Communications had a negative return on equity of 3.91% and a negative net margin of 11.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.13) earnings per share.

Several brokerages have weighed in on IRDM. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Iridium Communications in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Iridium Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. BidaskClub raised Iridium Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Iridium Communications in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Iridium Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.17.

NASDAQ:IRDM traded down $0.55 on Friday, hitting $26.95. 621,215 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 456,688. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.28 and a beta of 2.05. Iridium Communications has a 52 week low of $17.91 and a 52 week high of $28.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.01.

In related news, EVP Bryan J. Hartin sold 112,816 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.37, for a total value of $2,862,141.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 146,733 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,722,616.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew J. Desch sold 20,639 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.04, for a total value of $578,717.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 977,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,403,744.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 167,316 shares of company stock valued at $4,302,777 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of Iridium Communications by 638.5% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 16,667 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 14,410 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in Iridium Communications by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 90,933 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,211,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in Iridium Communications by 447.2% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 154,220 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,282,000 after acquiring an additional 126,036 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Iridium Communications by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,393,878 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $334,803,000 after acquiring an additional 111,879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Iridium Communications by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 101,450 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,159,000 after acquiring an additional 11,320 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.81% of the company’s stock.

Iridium Communications Company Profile

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services through satellite to businesses, the U.S. and foreign governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

