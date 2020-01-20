Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Flagstar Bancorp Inc (NYSE:FBC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $305.53 Million

Brokerages predict that Flagstar Bancorp Inc (NYSE:FBC) will post $305.53 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Flagstar Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $298.00 million and the highest is $317.00 million. Flagstar Bancorp posted sales of $250.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 22.2%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, January 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Flagstar Bancorp will report full-year sales of $1.16 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.15 billion to $1.17 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.18 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.17 billion to $1.20 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Flagstar Bancorp.

Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The savings and loans company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.07. Flagstar Bancorp had a net margin of 16.36% and a return on equity of 11.20%. The business had revenue of $146.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis.

FBC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Flagstar Bancorp from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Flagstar Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Flagstar Bancorp from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Flagstar Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.25.

Shares of NYSE FBC traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $37.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 242,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 205,950. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $37.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.41. Flagstar Bancorp has a one year low of $29.21 and a one year high of $40.00. The company has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 1.27.

In other news, major shareholder Mp Thrift Investments L.P. sold 6,100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.96, for a total value of $219,356,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Alessandro Dinello acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $37.31 per share, with a total value of $37,310.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 49.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FBC. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management acquired a new stake in Flagstar Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new stake in Flagstar Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Flagstar Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Flagstar Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Flagstar Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.24% of the company’s stock.

Flagstar Bancorp, Inc operates as a savings and loan holding company for Flagstar Bank, FSB that provides commercial and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. Its Community Banking segment offers various products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, consumer and commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, equipment finance and leasing, home builder finance loans, and warehouse lines of credit.

