Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Capitala Finance Corp (NASDAQ:CPTA) to Announce $0.22 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Capitala Finance Corp (NASDAQ:CPTA) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.22 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Capitala Finance’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.21 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.22. Capitala Finance also reported earnings of $0.22 per share during the same quarter last year. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, March 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Capitala Finance will report full year earnings of $0.90 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.88 to $0.91. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.75 to $1.00. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Capitala Finance.

Capitala Finance (NASDAQ:CPTA) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The investment management company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.06). Capitala Finance had a negative net margin of 80.46% and a positive return on equity of 8.57%. The business had revenue of $10.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.59 million.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CPTA. ValuEngine raised Capitala Finance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Capitala Finance from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $7.50 price target on the stock. in a research report on Sunday, October 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Capitala Finance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Capitala Finance during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Capitala Finance by 33.3% during the third quarter. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC now owns 16,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Capitala Finance by 572.1% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 23,355 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 19,880 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Capitala Finance during the second quarter worth approximately $437,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CPTA stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $8.90. The stock had a trading volume of 118,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 131,516. The company has a market cap of $143.60 million, a P/E ratio of -3.90 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.62. Capitala Finance has a 12-month low of $7.34 and a 12-month high of $9.99. The company has a current ratio of 15.22, a quick ratio of 15.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 23rd will be given a $0.0833 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 20th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.23%. Capitala Finance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

Capitala Finance Corp. is a Business Development Company specializing in traditional mezzanine, senior subordinated and unitranche debt, first-lien and second-lien loans, equity investments in sponsored and non-sponsored lower and traditional middle market companies. The fund targets companies in the business services, commercial and professional services, manufacturing, consumer and retail, energy, and health-care industries.

