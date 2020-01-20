XOMA Corp (NASDAQ:XOMA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.24 Million

Equities research analysts expect XOMA Corp (NASDAQ:XOMA) to report sales of $3.24 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for XOMA’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $4.61 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.86 million. XOMA posted sales of $1.69 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 91.7%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, March 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that XOMA will report full year sales of $21.18 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $19.80 million to $22.56 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $12.56 million, with estimates ranging from $8.90 million to $16.21 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover XOMA.

XOMA (NASDAQ:XOMA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.68. The company had revenue of $8.86 million during the quarter. XOMA had a negative return on equity of 8.93% and a negative net margin of 10.19%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on XOMA shares. TheStreet upgraded XOMA from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of XOMA in a research report on Friday, December 6th. ValuEngine lowered XOMA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded XOMA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.33.

In other XOMA news, CEO James R. Neal sold 4,348 shares of XOMA stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $95,656.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 22,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $484,374. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il bought 373,195 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.00 per share, for a total transaction of $8,210,290.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 9.89% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of XOMA in the 3rd quarter worth $244,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of XOMA by 2,151.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,889 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 22,828 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of XOMA in the 2nd quarter worth $434,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of XOMA in the 2nd quarter worth $510,000. 37.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of XOMA traded up $0.75 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $24.60. The stock had a trading volume of 56,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,805. The company has a market cap of $215.25 million, a PE ratio of -60.00 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.64. The company has a quick ratio of 4.37, a current ratio of 4.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. XOMA has a fifty-two week low of $11.50 and a fifty-two week high of $28.85.

XOMA Corporation, a biotech company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company has a pipeline of monoclonal antibodies and technologies to license to pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to further their clinical development. Its proprietary product candidates include X213, an allosteric inhibitor of prolactin action; XMetA, an insulin receptor-activating antibody to provide long-acting reduction of hyperglycemia in Type 2 diabetic patients; IL-2, a therapy for metastatic melanoma and renal cell carcinoma; and PTH1R, an anti-parathyroid receptor pipeline to address unmet medical needs, including primary hyperparathyroidism and humoral hypercalcemia of malignancy.

