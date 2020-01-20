XMax (XMX) Market Capitalization Achieves $18.74 Million

XMax (CURRENCY:XMX) traded down 5.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 19th. One XMax token can currently be bought for $0.0010 or 0.00000012 BTC on major exchanges including Hotbit, Coinrail, Graviex and FCoin. In the last seven days, XMax has traded 2.5% lower against the dollar. XMax has a market cap of $18.74 million and approximately $215.89 million worth of XMax was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About XMax

XMX is a token. Its launch date was July 3rd, 2018. XMax’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 17,931,338,566 tokens. The official website for XMax is www.xmx.com . XMax’s official Twitter account is @XMax_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for XMax is /r/XMax_Blockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

XMax Token Trading

XMax can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: FCoin, OTCBTC, CryptoBridge, Coinrail, Hotbit, Graviex, ABCC, DDEX and HADAX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as XMax directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire XMax should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy XMax using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

