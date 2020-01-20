Xebec Adsorption (CVE:XBC) Sets New 52-Week High at $2.73

Xebec Adsorption Inc. (CVE:XBC)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as C$2.73 and last traded at C$2.70, with a volume of 554632 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$2.55.

A number of research firms have weighed in on XBC. Desjardins restated a “buy” rating on shares of Xebec Adsorption in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Raymond James set a C$3.20 target price on shares of Xebec Adsorption and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity set a C$2.50 target price on shares of Xebec Adsorption and gave the company a “speculative buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Xebec Adsorption currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$2.90.

Get Xebec Adsorption alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $197.02 million and a P/E ratio of 104.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.20, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$2.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$1.84.

Xebec Adsorption (CVE:XBC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$13.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$12.43 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Xebec Adsorption Inc. will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Kurt Sorschak sold 92,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.41, for a total value of C$222,443.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,518,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$6,070,539.36. Also, insider Simon David Arnsby sold 28,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.27, for a total value of C$63,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,017,000 shares in the company, valued at C$15,893,505.

Xebec Adsorption Company Profile (CVE:XBC)

Xebec Adsorption Inc provides gas purification, generation, and filtration solutions for the natural gas, field gas, biogas/renewable natural gas, helium, hydrogen, nitrogen, and oxygen markets. It operates through three segments: Clean Technology, Industrial Compressed Air and Gas Treatment, and Oil and Gas.

Further Reading: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Receive News & Ratings for Xebec Adsorption Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xebec Adsorption and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.