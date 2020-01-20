WPP TOKEN (WPP) Price Reaches $0.0001

WPP TOKEN (CURRENCY:WPP) traded down 8.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 20th. In the last seven days, WPP TOKEN has traded up 2% against the U.S. dollar. One WPP TOKEN token can now be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges including DigiFinex and Trade.io. WPP TOKEN has a total market cap of $47,051.00 and approximately $193.00 worth of WPP TOKEN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get WPP TOKEN alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00036761 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0468 or 0.00000539 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $487.58 or 0.05621713 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00026237 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00034076 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002634 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.13 or 0.00128277 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001277 BTC.

About WPP TOKEN

WPP TOKEN (CRYPTO:WPP) is a token. It launched on September 22nd, 2018. WPP TOKEN’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 345,827,215 tokens. The Reddit community for WPP TOKEN is /r/wppcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . WPP TOKEN’s official website is wppenergy.io . WPP TOKEN’s official Twitter account is @wppenergycoin

Buying and Selling WPP TOKEN

WPP TOKEN can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DigiFinex and Trade.io. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WPP TOKEN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WPP TOKEN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WPP TOKEN using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for WPP TOKEN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WPP TOKEN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.