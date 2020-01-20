Whiting Petroleum Corp (NYSE:WLL) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.26 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Whiting Petroleum Corp (NYSE:WLL) will post ($0.26) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Whiting Petroleum’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.21 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.64). Whiting Petroleum posted earnings of ($0.05) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 420%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Whiting Petroleum will report full year earnings of ($1.05) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.45) to ($0.34). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.34) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.91) to $0.53. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Whiting Petroleum.

Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $372.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $405.25 million. Whiting Petroleum had a net margin of 6.62% and a negative return on equity of 1.90%. Whiting Petroleum’s revenue was down 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Whiting Petroleum in a research note on Sunday, December 8th. Piper Jaffray Companies cut their price objective on Whiting Petroleum from $19.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 30th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Whiting Petroleum from $21.00 to $6.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Whiting Petroleum from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Whiting Petroleum from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Whiting Petroleum has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.09.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Whiting Petroleum by 183.1% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,468,822 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $45,229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,596,609 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Whiting Petroleum by 158.9% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,078,824 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $38,833,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275,916 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Whiting Petroleum by 13,495.9% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,073,529 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $20,054,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065,633 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Whiting Petroleum by 139.4% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 1,001,711 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $8,044,000 after purchasing an additional 583,198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Whiting Petroleum by 2,654.8% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 964,185 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $7,742,000 after purchasing an additional 929,185 shares during the last quarter. 99.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE WLL traded down $0.31 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,572,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,618,785. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $510.37 million, a PE ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 3.28. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.72. Whiting Petroleum has a 1-year low of $4.29 and a 1-year high of $30.94.

Whiting Petroleum Company Profile

Whiting Petroleum Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in the Rocky Mountains region of the United States. The company sells its oil and gas production to end users, marketers, and other purchasers.

