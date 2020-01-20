White Metal Resources (CVE:WHM) Trading 22.2% Higher

White Metal Resources Corp (CVE:WHM)’s stock price traded up 22.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06, 342,500 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 479% from the average session volume of 59,141 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

The firm has a market cap of $3.65 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.04 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.05.

White Metal Resources Company Profile (CVE:WHM)

White Metal Resources Corp., a development stage Company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mining properties in Canada. It primarily explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. The company holds 100% interests in the Shebandowan project comprising the Vanguard property with 99 boundary and single cell mining claims covering 2,107 hectares (ha); and the Shebandowan gold property with 12 staked claims covering 2,185 ha located in the Shebandowan greenstone belt, Northwestern Ontario.

