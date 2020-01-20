Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Kellogg (K)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Kellogg (NYSE: K) in the last few weeks:

1/13/2020 – Kellogg had its price target raised by analysts at Buckingham Research from $71.00 to $78.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/10/2020 – Kellogg was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. They now have a $73.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Kellogg’s shares have outperformed the industry in the past six months. The company has been gaining from an impressive organic sales trend. During the third quarter, organic sales improved 2.4%, backed by broad-based growth and improved price realization. Additionally, the company has been benefitting from a strong brand portfolio, supported by prudent buyouts as well as presence in emerging nations. However, the company’s third-quarter performance were hurt by the divestiture of the cookies, fruit snacks, pie crusts and ice-cream cones businesses. Consequently, revenues and earnings fell year on year. For 2019, the company expects the divestiture to adversely impact the top line by almost 2-3%. The same is also likely to exert pressure on the bottom line. Moreover, rising input costs and currency volatility are threats.”

1/9/2020 – Kellogg was upgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $79.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $70.00.

1/7/2020 – Kellogg was upgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $78.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $60.00.

12/20/2019 – Kellogg was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Corp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $75.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $53.00.

12/11/2019 – Kellogg is now covered by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock.

K stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Monday, hitting $70.88. 1,846,595 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,295,991. Kellogg has a one year low of $51.34 and a one year high of $71.05. The stock has a market cap of $24.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.12. Kellogg had a net margin of 5.35% and a return on equity of 42.47%. The company had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.06 EPS. Kellogg’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Kellogg will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Maria Fernanda Mejia sold 2,136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.70, for a total value of $136,063.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 25,721 shares in the company, valued at $1,638,427.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.39, for a total transaction of $6,339,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 525,291 shares of company stock valued at $34,902,106. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in Kellogg by 1.1% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 86,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,556,000 after acquiring an additional 977 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its position in Kellogg by 96.0% during the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 902 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in shares of Kellogg by 70.7% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 8,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 3,542 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Kellogg in the third quarter valued at about $158,000. Finally, Doliver Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Kellogg in the third quarter valued at about $228,000. 86.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through U.S. Snacks, U.S. Morning Foods, U.S. Specialty Channels, North America Other, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Pacific segments. Its principal products include crackers, cookies, crisps and other savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, fruit-flavored snacks, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

