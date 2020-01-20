WBI BullBear Quality 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:WBIL) Trading Up 0.2%

WBI BullBear Quality 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:WBIL) was up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $27.92 and last traded at $27.80, approximately 3,091 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 37% from the average daily volume of 4,875 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.74.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.87.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.0653 per share. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. This is an increase from WBI BullBear Quality 1000 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in WBI BullBear Quality 1000 ETF stock. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of WBI BullBear Quality 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:WBIL) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 13,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $358,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC owned about 0.64% of WBI BullBear Quality 1000 ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

