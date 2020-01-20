Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) Expected to Post Earnings of $3.02 Per Share

Analysts predict that Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) will report earnings of $3.02 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Waters’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $3.06 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.95. Waters reported earnings of $2.87 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Waters will report full-year earnings of $8.81 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.75 to $8.86. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $9.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.65 to $10.44. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Waters.

Get Waters alerts:

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13. The business had revenue of $577.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $588.35 million. Waters had a net margin of 23.98% and a return on equity of 77.73%. The business’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.92 EPS.

WAT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Waters in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on shares of Waters in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $215.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Waters from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Waters in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Waters from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $211.44.

In related news, Director Laurie H. M.D. Glimcher sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.64, for a total transaction of $472,208.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $772,704. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Edward Conard sold 1,112 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.97, for a total transaction of $246,830.64. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 68,510 shares in the company, valued at $15,207,164.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 40,969 shares of company stock worth $8,858,028. 1.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WAT. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Waters in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,744,000. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in shares of Waters by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 276,926 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $59,605,000 after purchasing an additional 92,305 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Waters by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,372 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $947,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Waters in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Finally, AMP Capital Investors Ltd increased its position in shares of Waters by 41.2% in the 2nd quarter. AMP Capital Investors Ltd now owns 31,938 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $6,819,000 after purchasing an additional 9,313 shares during the last quarter. 96.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Waters stock traded up $1.99 on Friday, reaching $239.60. The company had a trading volume of 472,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 394,065. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $230.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $219.79. The firm has a market cap of $15.31 billion, a PE ratio of 29.51, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.04. Waters has a 52-week low of $199.11 and a 52-week high of $255.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.40, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.25.

About Waters

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

Featured Article: Percentage Decliners

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Waters (WAT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Waters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.