WAM Capital (ASX:WAM) Shares Down 0.4%

WAM Capital Limited (ASX:WAM) traded down 0.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as A$2.29 ($1.62) and last traded at A$2.29 ($1.62), 432,231 shares traded hands during trading. The stock had previously closed at A$2.30 ($1.63).

The company has a current ratio of 31.18, a quick ratio of 31.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $1.64 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.05. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is A$2.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is A$2.21.

WAM Capital Company Profile (ASX:WAM)

WAM Capital Limited is a close-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Wilson Asset Management (International) Pty Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets of Australia. It makes its investments in companies primarily engaged in the industrial sector. The fund invests in value and growth stocks of small to medium-cap companies.

