VisionX (VNX) Achieves Market Cap of $201,904.00

VisionX (CURRENCY:VNX) traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 19th. VisionX has a total market capitalization of $201,904.00 and $7,135.00 worth of VisionX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, VisionX has traded up 5.2% against the U.S. dollar. One VisionX token can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges including Kucoin, CryptoBridge and LBank.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002676 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $273.18 or 0.03152113 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011506 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.18 or 0.00198219 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0601 or 0.00000694 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00030240 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.13 or 0.00128415 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

VisionX Profile

VisionX’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,750,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for VisionX is /r/visionx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for VisionX is www.visionx.org . VisionX’s official Twitter account is @visionxglobal

VisionX Token Trading

VisionX can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, LBank and CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VisionX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VisionX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VisionX using one of the exchanges listed above.

