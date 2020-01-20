Veritaseum Market Capitalization Reaches $8.65 Million (VERI)

Veritaseum (CURRENCY:VERI) traded 11.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 20th. Over the last seven days, Veritaseum has traded 55% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Veritaseum token can currently be purchased for about $4.03 or 0.00046988 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Fatbtc, Mercatox and HitBTC. Veritaseum has a market capitalization of $8.65 million and $11,859.00 worth of Veritaseum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002660 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 16% higher against the dollar and now trades at $290.75 or 0.03368511 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011584 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.14 or 0.00198589 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0627 or 0.00000726 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00030412 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.05 or 0.00128065 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Veritaseum Token Profile

Veritaseum’s genesis date was April 25th, 2017. Veritaseum’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,149,646 tokens. Veritaseum’s official Twitter account is @Veritaseuminc and its Facebook page is accessible here . Veritaseum’s official website is veritas.veritaseum.com

Buying and Selling Veritaseum

Veritaseum can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Fatbtc, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), LATOKEN, Tokenomy and Mercatox. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veritaseum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Veritaseum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Veritaseum using one of the exchanges listed above.

