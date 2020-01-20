VanEck Vectors Pharmaceutical ETF (NYSEARCA:PPH) Shares Down 0.2%

VanEck Vectors Pharmaceutical ETF (NYSEARCA:PPH)’s share price was down 0.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $66.63 and last traded at $66.67, approximately 69,631 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 2% from the average daily volume of 68,583 shares. The stock had previously closed at $66.78.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $63.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.33.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a $0.1729 dividend. This represents a $0.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Pharmaceutical ETF in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in VanEck Vectors Pharmaceutical ETF during the third quarter valued at $143,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in VanEck Vectors Pharmaceutical ETF by 115.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 52,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,058,000 after buying an additional 27,907 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Vectors Pharmaceutical ETF during the second quarter valued at $354,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in VanEck Vectors Pharmaceutical ETF by 120.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 122,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,174,000 after buying an additional 66,917 shares during the period.

Read More: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Pharmaceutical ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Pharmaceutical ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.