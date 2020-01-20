USD Coin Price Down 0.3% Over Last Week (USDC)

USD Coin (CURRENCY:USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 19th. During the last seven days, USD Coin has traded 0.3% lower against the dollar. USD Coin has a market cap of $438.53 million and approximately $379.55 million worth of USD Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One USD Coin token can now be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00011576 BTC on popular exchanges including Coinbase Pro, Crex24, SouthXchange and LATOKEN.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $165.13 or 0.01906143 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.32 or 0.00096031 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00004124 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00005542 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 22.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000112 BTC.

Master Contract Token (MCT) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

DaxxCoin (DAXX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

USD Coin Profile

USD Coin (CRYPTO:USDC) is a token. It launched on May 17th, 2018. USD Coin’s total supply is 443,906,851 tokens and its circulating supply is 437,314,525 tokens. USD Coin’s official Twitter account is @centre_io . USD Coin’s official message board is medium.com/centre-blog . The official website for USD Coin is www.centre.io/usdc

Buying and Selling USD Coin

USD Coin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Korbit, FCoin, LATOKEN, Kucoin, Hotbit, Coinbase Pro, OKEx, Coinsuper, SouthXchange, CoinEx, Crex24, CPDAX and Poloniex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USD Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade USD Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase USD Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

