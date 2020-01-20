Uptrennd Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $27,935.00 (1UP)

Uptrennd (CURRENCY:1UP) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 19th. Uptrennd has a market cap of $104,458.00 and $27,935.00 worth of Uptrennd was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Uptrennd token can currently be purchased for $0.0031 or 0.00000035 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and Altilly. In the last week, Uptrennd has traded 52.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00020678 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0462 or 0.00000529 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netbox Coin (NBX) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0525 or 0.00000602 BTC.

WebDollar (WEBD) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

C2C System (C2C) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Almeela (KZE) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001171 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002907 BTC.

Wavesbet (WBET) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Uptrennd

Uptrennd (1UP) is a token. Uptrennd’s total supply is 998,687,526 tokens and its circulating supply is 34,071,388 tokens. The official website for Uptrennd is www.uptrennd.com . Uptrennd’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here

Uptrennd Token Trading

Uptrennd can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Altilly and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uptrennd directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Uptrennd should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Uptrennd using one of the exchanges listed above.

