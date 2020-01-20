Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) Rating Lowered to Hold at BidaskClub

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) was downgraded by BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Upland Software from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Upland Software from $61.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Upland Software from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Upland Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Upland Software in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.67.

NASDAQ:UPLD opened at $40.67 on Monday. Upland Software has a twelve month low of $29.15 and a twelve month high of $54.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The company has a 50-day moving average of $37.65 and a 200-day moving average of $39.51. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.53.

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The software maker reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.20. Upland Software had a negative net margin of 11.31% and a positive return on equity of 21.45%. The company had revenue of $55.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Upland Software will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Upland Software news, Director Stephen E. Courter sold 1,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.42, for a total value of $49,909.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,651 shares in the company, valued at $401,027.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 11.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Upland Software by 32.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,435,965 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $65,378,000 after purchasing an additional 350,651 shares in the last quarter. CDAM UK Ltd lifted its position in shares of Upland Software by 26.2% in the third quarter. CDAM UK Ltd now owns 1,154,511 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $40,246,000 after purchasing an additional 239,485 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Upland Software by 24.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,086,580 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $49,472,000 after purchasing an additional 214,011 shares in the last quarter. Pembroke Management LTD lifted its position in shares of Upland Software by 0.4% in the third quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 558,774 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $19,479,000 after purchasing an additional 2,374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new position in Upland Software during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $17,078,000. 81.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Upland Software Company Profile

Upland Software, Inc provides cloud-based enterprise work management software in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers a family of software applications under the Upland brand in the areas of information technology (IT), process excellence and operations, finance, professional services, and marketing.

