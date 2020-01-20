UNIVERSAL CASH Price Tops $0.0002 on Exchanges (UCASH)

UNIVERSAL CASH (CURRENCY:UCASH) traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 20th. In the last week, UNIVERSAL CASH has traded up 142.9% against the US dollar. One UNIVERSAL CASH token can currently be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges including Exrates, YoBit, BTC-Alpha and C2CX. UNIVERSAL CASH has a market capitalization of $2.05 million and $4.00 worth of UNIVERSAL CASH was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About UNIVERSAL CASH

UNIVERSAL CASH’s genesis date was September 9th, 2017. UNIVERSAL CASH’s total supply is 21,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,351,944,441 tokens. UNIVERSAL CASH’s official website is u.cash . The Reddit community for UNIVERSAL CASH is /r/ucash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . UNIVERSAL CASH’s official Twitter account is @udotcash

Buying and Selling UNIVERSAL CASH

UNIVERSAL CASH can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, C2CX, Exrates and BTC-Alpha. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UNIVERSAL CASH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UNIVERSAL CASH should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy UNIVERSAL CASH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

