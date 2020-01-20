Unique Fabricating (NYSEAMERICAN:UFAB) Trading 0.5% Higher

Unique Fabricating Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:UFAB)’s share price shot up 0.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $4.27 and last traded at $4.25, 2,918 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 76% from the average session volume of 12,250 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.23.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on UFAB. Taglich Brothers restated a “speculative buy” rating on shares of Unique Fabricating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Unique Fabricating from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $3.50 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, November 29th.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.71.

Unique Fabricating (NYSEAMERICAN:UFAB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The auto parts company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $38.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.50 million.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Unique Fabricating stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in Unique Fabricating Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:UFAB) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 12,675 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned approximately 0.13% of Unique Fabricating as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Unique Fabricating Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:UFAB)

Unique Fabricating, Inc engineers and manufactures multi-material foam, rubber, and plastic components utilized in noise, vibration, harshness, acoustical management, water and air sealing, decorative, and other functional applications. It offers die cut products, such as trim insulation, headliner insulation, fender acoustical pad, A/B/C pillar cover, dashboard seal, cup holder base, and under hood insulation products, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) seals; thermoformed and compression molded products, including HVAC air ducts, door water shields, evaporator liners, console bin mats and fender insulators, and others; and fusion molded products comprising interior mirror, body-in-white, cowl to hood, and cowl to fender seals.

