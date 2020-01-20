UBS Group Lowers Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) to Neutral

UBS Group downgraded shares of Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. UBS Group currently has $95.00 target price on the technology company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $88.00. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

MTCH has been the subject of several other reports. Aegis reissued a buy rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Match Group in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Match Group from $88.00 to $70.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of Match Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, December 30th. SunTrust Banks restated a buy rating and issued a $96.00 price objective on shares of Match Group in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Match Group in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $88.39.

MTCH opened at $91.11 on Friday. Match Group has a 1-year low of $47.06 and a 1-year high of $95.32. The company has a market cap of $25.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $78.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.04.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.09. Match Group had a net margin of 26.41% and a return on equity of 293.15%. The firm had revenue of $541.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $540.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Match Group will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Alpha Windward LLC purchased a new position in shares of Match Group in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Match Group by 57.9% during the 3rd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 409 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in Match Group by 71.4% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Match Group in the 3rd quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Match Group in the 2nd quarter worth $180,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.81% of the company’s stock.

Match Group

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. It operates a portfolio of brands, including Tinder, Match, PlentyOfFish, Meetic, OkCupid, OurTime, Pairs, and Hinge, as well as other brands. Match Group, Inc offers its dating products through its applications and Websites in approximately 40 languages.

