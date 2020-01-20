Turquoise Hill Resources (TRQ) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Turquoise Hill Resources (TSE: TRQ) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:
- 1/20/2020 – Turquoise Hill Resources had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$2.00 to C$2.25. They now have a “speculative buy” rating on the stock.
- 1/14/2020 – Turquoise Hill Resources had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from C$1.60 to C$1.00.
- 1/14/2020 – Turquoise Hill Resources had its price target lowered by analysts at CSFB from C$1.60 to C$1.00.
- 1/10/2020 – Turquoise Hill Resources had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$1.60 to C$2.00.
- 12/19/2019 – Turquoise Hill Resources had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Securities from C$1.75 to C$1.60. They now have a “speculative buy” rating on the stock.
TRQ traded up C$0.09 during trading hours on Monday, hitting C$1.01. The stock had a trading volume of 1,105,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 840,264. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.76. Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd has a 1 year low of C$0.53 and a 1 year high of C$2.84. The stock has a market cap of $1.85 billion and a PE ratio of -12.47. The company has a quick ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 5.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.18.
Turquoise Hill Resources (TSE:TRQ) (NYSE:TRQ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$278.15 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd will post 0.0692045 EPS for the current year.
