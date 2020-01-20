Turquoise Hill Resources (TRQ) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Turquoise Hill Resources (TSE: TRQ) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

1/20/2020 – Turquoise Hill Resources had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$2.00 to C$2.25. They now have a “speculative buy” rating on the stock.

1/14/2020 – Turquoise Hill Resources had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from C$1.60 to C$1.00.

1/14/2020 – Turquoise Hill Resources had its price target lowered by analysts at CSFB from C$1.60 to C$1.00.

1/10/2020 – Turquoise Hill Resources had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$1.60 to C$2.00.

12/19/2019 – Turquoise Hill Resources had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Securities from C$1.75 to C$1.60. They now have a “speculative buy” rating on the stock.

TRQ traded up C$0.09 during trading hours on Monday, hitting C$1.01. The stock had a trading volume of 1,105,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 840,264. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.76. Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd has a 1 year low of C$0.53 and a 1 year high of C$2.84. The stock has a market cap of $1.85 billion and a PE ratio of -12.47. The company has a quick ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 5.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.18.

Turquoise Hill Resources (TSE:TRQ) (NYSE:TRQ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$278.15 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd will post 0.0692045 EPS for the current year.

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mining company. The company explores for copper, gold, silver, and molybdenum deposits. It primarily develops and operates the Oyu Tolgoi mine located in the southern Mongolia. The company was formerly known as Ivanhoe Mines Ltd.

