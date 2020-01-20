TRONCLASSIC (TRXC) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $1.00

TRONCLASSIC (CURRENCY:TRXC) traded down 39.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 19th. One TRONCLASSIC token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges including Token Store and BiteBTC. TRONCLASSIC has a total market cap of $273,641.00 and approximately $1.00 worth of TRONCLASSIC was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, TRONCLASSIC has traded 27.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002679 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $266.87 or 0.03080652 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011541 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.12 or 0.00197604 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0611 or 0.00000705 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00029730 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.10 or 0.00128133 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About TRONCLASSIC

TRONCLASSIC’s total supply is 1,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 465,107,478,370 tokens. TRONCLASSIC’s official Twitter account is @TronClassic . The official website for TRONCLASSIC is www.tronclassic.xyz

TRONCLASSIC Token Trading

TRONCLASSIC can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Token Store and BiteBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TRONCLASSIC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TRONCLASSIC should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TRONCLASSIC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

