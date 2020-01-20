Treatt (LON:TET) Hits New 12-Month High at $518.00

Treatt plc (LON:TET)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 518 ($6.81) and last traded at GBX 514 ($6.76), with a volume of 52484 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 512 ($6.74).

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 463.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 444.20. The company has a market cap of $309.28 million and a P/E ratio of 34.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.37, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 3.40.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 6th will be given a GBX 3.80 ($0.05) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.88%. This is a boost from Treatt’s previous dividend of $1.70. Treatt’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.41%.

In other news, insider Richard Andrew Hope sold 32,144 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 451 ($5.93), for a total transaction of £144,969.44 ($190,699.08). Also, insider Richard Illek sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 505 ($6.64), for a total transaction of £80,800 ($106,287.82). In the last 90 days, insiders sold 59,978 shares of company stock valued at $28,127,090.

Treatt plc manufactures and supplies ingredient solutions to the flavor, fragrance, and consumer goods markets in the United Kingdom, Germany, Ireland, the United States, China, and internationally. It offers flavor ingredients, such as citrus, tea, health and wellness, and fruits and vegetables; aroma, natural, and high impact chemicals; and herb, spice, and floral flavors.

