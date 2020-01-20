Toshiba (OTCMKTS:TOSYY) Receiving Somewhat Critical News Coverage, Study Shows

News headlines about Toshiba (OTCMKTS:TOSYY) have been trending somewhat negative recently, InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis reports. InfoTrie identifies positive and negative media coverage by monitoring more than 6,000 blog and news sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Toshiba earned a news sentiment score of -1.55 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned press coverage about the company an news buzz score of 1 out of 10, indicating that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

These are some of the news headlines that may have effected Toshiba’s ranking:

Get Toshiba alerts:

Several brokerages recently commented on TOSYY. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Toshiba from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. ValuEngine cut shares of Toshiba from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Toshiba from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th.

TOSYY traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $17.94. 4,546 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,033. Toshiba has a 1-year low of $14.37 and a 1-year high of $18.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.24. The stock has a market cap of $23.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 224.25 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

About Toshiba

Toshiba Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets electronic and electrical products and systems worldwide. It operates through six segments: Energy Systems & Solutions, Infrastructure Systems & Solutions, Retail & Printing Solutions, Storage & Electronic Devices Solutions, Industrial ICT Solutions, and Others.

Read More: Derivative

Receive News & Ratings for Toshiba Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toshiba and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.