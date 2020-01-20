TigerCash (TCH) Price Tops $0.0138

TigerCash (CURRENCY:TCH) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 20th. One TigerCash token can now be purchased for $0.0138 or 0.00000157 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, TigerCash has traded 3.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. TigerCash has a market cap of $139,432.00 and $15.16 million worth of TigerCash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Mixin (XIN) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $223.32 or 0.02561659 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDCE) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

ProCurrency (PROC) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin W Spectrum (BWS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

USDCoin (USC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009339 BTC.

BitcoinX (BCX) traded 26.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000016 BTC.

LePen (LEPEN) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SHACoin (SHA) traded 25% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

TigerCash Token Profile

TCH is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 15th, 2017. TigerCash's total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,138,487 tokens. TigerCash's official website is www.cointiger.com . TigerCash's official message board is medium.com/cointiger .

and its Facebook page is accessible here

TigerCash Token Trading

TigerCash can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinTiger. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TigerCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TigerCash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TigerCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

